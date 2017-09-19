Body recovered after car plunges into Auckland Harbour

Source:
Police have recovered and identified a man whose car went into Auckland Harbour near the bridge yesterday, leading to his death.
Police did not release the name of the man, but said his body was removed from the water, along with the car, about 10.30pm last night.
The man's family has been notified and the death has been referred to the coroner.
Witnesses at the scene tried to help the man after the car went in off Currant Street in Westhaven about 7.21pm.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news