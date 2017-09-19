 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Body recovered after car plunges into Auckland Harbour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have recovered and identified a man whose car went into Auckland Harbour near the bridge yesterday, leading to his death.

One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police did not release the name of the man, but said his body was removed from the water, along with the car, about 10.30pm last night.

The man's family has been notified and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Witnesses at the scene tried to help the man after the car went in off Currant Street in Westhaven about 7.21pm.

Related

00:22
One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.

Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside
00:49
At least one person is believed trapped after the incident near the Harbour Bridge.

Rescue crews gather as search continues for car that plunged into Auckland harbour

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to 79 as buildings collapse


00:07
2
One patient is critical after the shocking incident near Westlake Girls High School.

Car hits students near school on Auckland's North Shore, one patient critical

04:25
3
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

01:57
4
Those who go on lengthy rants about who and who not to vote for are often wasting their time, the Breakfast team says.

'I don't tell anyone' - Breakfast hosts say Facebook friends' vote pressure is cringeworthy

01:48
5
The Beehive has made a formal request for civil servants to defer non-essential travel.

Fuel shortage latest: Widespread flight cancellations continue

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 