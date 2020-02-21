TODAY |

Body pulled from Whanganui River after man seen in distress

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been pulled from Whanganui River shortly after a man was seen in distress early this morning.

Whanganui. Source: istock.com

Police say they were initially called about 3.15am this morning after a man was seen in distress in the water near Anzac Parade.

A search by the police dive squad resulted in the body being located just before 4.30pm.

The body has been recovered from the river and a formal identification process will now follow, according to police.

Local iwi have performed a blessing near the site where the body was found.

A rähui will remain in place for three days, from Te Ao Hou marae (on Somme Parade), past Pütiki, and out to the river mouth.

New Zealand
Accidents
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
In fiery exchange with PM, Judith Collins accuses Government of 'failing to deliver'
2
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
3
TVNZ announces its Your Vote 2020 coverage: Debates, polls and election specials
4
No NZ-Cook Islands travel bubble frustrates top surgeon who says small nation is 'suffering' without tourism
5
PM not ruling out sending Christchurch mosques terrorist back to Australia
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ could have mask law similar to Melbourne's if Covid-19 returns, legal expert says
00:12

Cyclist's close shave with bus prompts further calls for safe passing distance law
00:52

In fiery exchange with PM, Judith Collins accuses Government of 'failing to deliver'
05:04

Canterbury police officer with Tourette syndrome cycling for 24 hours straight to raise awareness