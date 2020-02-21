Body pulled from Whanganui River after man seen in distress

A body has been pulled from Whanganui River shortly after a man was seen in distress early this morning.

Whanganui. Source: istock.com

Police say they were initially called about 3.15am this morning after a man was seen in distress in the water near Anzac Parade.

A search by the police dive squad resulted in the body being located just before 4.30pm.

The body has been recovered from the river and a formal identification process will now follow, according to police.

Local iwi have performed a blessing near the site where the body was found.