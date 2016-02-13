 

Body pulled from Lake Rotoiti

The body of a person missing since Sunday is believed to have been found in Lake Rotoiti, near Rotorua.

Police emergency scene

Police divers pulled the body from the lake on Tuesday afternoon in an area located off Gisborne Point.

"It is believed to be that of the person reported missing from a boat on the lake on Sunday afternoon," a police spokeswoman says.

The person had failed to resurface after disappearing under the water around 3.30pm on Sunday.

