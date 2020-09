Police have retrieved the body of a person who was trapped inside a vehicle partially submerged in a Lower Hutt creek.

The car had crashed into the water off of Main Road in Wainuiomata.

Police said the vehicle crashed near Moohan Street and Rowe Parade and was submerged upside down in water.

It's thought that the driver was the only person in the vehicle, police earlier said, before the body was recovered.

The police dive squad had been called out to assist.