Body of missing tramper, 65, recovered on West Coast

Search and Rescue teams have recovered the body of a 65-year-old man in the South Westland area today.

The man was reported missing when he didn't return from a day-long tramp in the Smoothwater River area near Jackson Bay on Thursday.

Police were notified at midday yesterday that he had not returned.

His body was found early this morning near a bluff in the coastal area between Smoothwater Bay and Stafford Bay.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surround the matter.