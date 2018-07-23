Body of missing helicopter pilot found in Lake Wanaka

A body believed to be that of missing helicopter pilot Matthew Timothy Wallis has been recovered from Lake Wanaka.

Source: 1 NEWS

Wallis, the son of Warbirds Over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis, was reported overdue on Saturday afternoon, when the helicopter he was flying disappeared from tracking systems shortly after takeoff from Wanaka Airport.

Police said a body was retrieved from the Stevenson's Arm area of Lake Wanaka about 10pm on Monday, along with some of the wreckage.

“This is the best possible outcome we could have hoped for in the circumstances, and we are glad to be able to bring some degree of closure to Matthew’s family at this sad time," says Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw.

“Police would like to thank the Wallis family, New Zealand Defence Force, LandSAR volunteers, the Wanaka community and the aviation industry for their assistance in this recovery operation.

“Matthew’s family ask the media to please respect their privacy as they come to terms with their loss.”

On Saturday, wreckage was found on the shore of an island in an arm of the lake.

The matter will now be referred to the Coroner.