Body of missing fisherman found in Wairarapa

The body believed to be that of the man swept out at Lake Onoke on the Wairarapa coast yesterday has been found.

Lake Ferry, Wairarapa. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Celia WB

Police recovered the body about 11pm last night near the river mouth.

The fisherman went underwater and did not resurface while attempting to cross the Ruamahanga River mouth at around 2.30pm yesterday, police said.