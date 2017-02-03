 

Body of missing 19-year-old found in Wellington bay

Police have confirmed the body found at Karaka Bay in Wellington this morning is that of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the Hutt River on Thursday night.

One man is missing after swimming in the Hutt River which is swollen after heavy rainfall.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police told 1 NEWS that the man was swimming with a friend in the swollen Hutt River near Belmont School in Lower Hutt.

The pair began swimming around 10.30pm but the man's friend could not find him shortly after.

Police say the body was discovered around 7am today by a member of the public.

