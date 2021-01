Police have this afternoon named the man whose body was pulled from the water of a Central Otago swimming spot last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

He was 23-year-old Ehsan Bin Zakaria Muhammad, a Malaysian national living in Roxburgh, Central Otago, police said.

Police were called after Muhammad went missing from Plinders Pond, alongside the Clutha River near Roxburgh, at about 7.30 pm yesterday.