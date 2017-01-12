Body of man who jumped off boat in Lake Rotoiti recovered

The body of a man missing for more than a week has been recovered from Lake Rotoiti this morning.

Colin McCormick Source: Supplied

Colin McCormick jumped off a boat on Lake Rotoiti, north east of Rotorua on January 4 and never resurfaced.

The 48-year-old was on a boat trip with his partner and nine-year-old son when he jumped off his boat to retrieve his hat that had blown away.

His family desperately tried to manoeuvre the boat to get him after his lifejacket came off but neither knew how to operate the vessel.

He was treading water for a short time before going under, the Rotorua Daily reported.

Yesterday, Mr McCormick's brother Gavin McCormick, told the Rotorua Daily the family was preparing for the worst and struggling to understand what happened.

"Especially because he was such a strong swimmer - he loved the water more than any of us. If we don't get his body back, it means we don't get an autopsy to see if there was an underlying condition," he said.

After an extensive search, Mr McCormick's body was found by Land Search and Rescue volunteers just before 7am this morning.