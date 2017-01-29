'A body just came out of the car' – one killed in horror crash following short police pursuit

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.
Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More