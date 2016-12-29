Body in Waikato River: 'Suspicious' circumstances over death, police say

Source:NZN
The death of a man whose body was discovered by a kayaker in the Waikato River is being treated as suspicious.
Tama Hurinui Retimana.
Tama Hurinui Retimana was known to be homeless and to live along the banks of the river where his body was discovered on December 27, police said today after the 29-year-old was formally identified and his family notified.
He was discovered wearing only black boxer shorts and black socks by a paddling kayaker.
Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson says they want to hear from people who knew of Mr Retimana's whereabouts in the days before the body was found.
