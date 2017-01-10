Body found on West Auckland footpath

A body has been found on a West Auckland footpath this morning and police are treating the death as unexplained.

Police cordon in Te Atatu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified at 6.25am that a man's body has been found on the footpath near a bus stop.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the death.

A cordon is in place which is not affecting motorists.

Police at a house in Te Atatu, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS