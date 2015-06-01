Body found washed up on Auckland's Muriwai Beach

Source:
A body has been found washed up on Auckland's Muriwai Beach believed to be that of a missing 24-year-old man.
A member of the public discovered the body this afternoon, police confirmed.
No formal identification has taken place but police said they believe it is the body of a man who went missing off Piha Beach on Saturday.
The man and a companion got into difficulty late Saturday afternoon at the West Auckland beach.
Formal identification and a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.
