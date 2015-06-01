Body found washed up on Auckland's Muriwai Beach

A body has been found washed up on Auckland's Muriwai Beach believed to be that of a missing 24-year-old man.

A member of the public discovered the body this afternoon, police confirmed.

No formal identification has taken place but police said they believe it is the body of a man who went missing off Piha Beach on Saturday.

The man and a companion got into difficulty late Saturday afternoon at the West Auckland beach.

Muriwai Beach. Source: 1 NEWS