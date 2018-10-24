TODAY |

Body found on Waikato mountain in search for man missing five months

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato

Police searching for a Waikato man who went missing in June have located a body at the summit of Mt Pirongia.

Police and Waikato Land Search and Rescue began a search of the Pirongia mountain area on June 17 after the 44-year-old man’s car was seen in a car park on Greys Road.

“For five months, we have been systematically searching throughout the Mt Pirongia area,” Senior Sergeant Paul Slater said in a statement this afternoon.

“Yesterday afternoon a body was located at the summit," he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge this enormous effort by SAR over such an extended period of time.

“This significant deployment was about returning a loved one to their family and I hope it brings some sense of closure.”

Next-of-kin have been notified and the matter referred to the coroner, Mr Slater said.

The man’s identify will be formally confirmed and released in the coming days, he said.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Black Caps batting in 11-over match that will decide T20 series decider against England
2
Notorious serial backpacker killer Ivan Milat pays for his own cremation - 'He can now rot in hell where he belongs'
3
Dog owners warned after hundreds of potentially poisoned rats wash up on beaches
4
Two people dead, seven others injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchurch
5
Mongrel Mob break-off chapter meets with Māori leaders to discuss becoming 'acceptable'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man missing in Christchurch found

Dog owners warned after hundreds of potentially poisoned rats wash up on beaches

Shooter at large after man found with gunshot wound in Invercargill
01:58

Mongrel Mob break-off chapter meets with Māori leaders to discuss becoming 'acceptable'