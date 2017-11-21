Body found at Waihi beach

A body has been found at Waihi beach, a week after a fishing boat overturned in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Anzac Bay just before 10.30am.

Police are currently working to identify the body.

Last Monday, a fishing boat with three people on board overturned off the Coromandel coast.

A 28-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy survived.