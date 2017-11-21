Body found at Waihi beach

Source:
A body has been found at Waihi beach, a week after a fishing boat overturned in the area.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Anzac Bay just before 10.30am.
Police are currently working to identify the body.
Last Monday, a fishing boat with three people on board overturned off the Coromandel coast.
A 28-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy survived.
Jason Elijah Shane Manuka Lines, 24, from Rotorua was not found and searches for him were called off on Friday.
