Body found, two others injured in Christchurch incident

One person has died and two others were injured in an incident at a Christchurch property this morning.

Source: File image

Police were called to the Ilam property just after 8am on Tripp Place to reports of an assault.

Officers found a body inside the home on arrival.

Initial indications suggested the death was self inflicted, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The two others received moderate injuries after allegedly being assaulted and were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

A scene guard has been put in place at the property and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.