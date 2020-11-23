Body found, two others injured in Christchurch incident

One person has died and two others were injured in an incident at a Christchurch property this morning.
Police were called to the Ilam property just after 8am on Tripp Place to reports of an assault.
Officers found a body inside the home on arrival.
Initial indications suggested the death was self inflicted, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The two others received moderate injuries after allegedly being assaulted and were taken to Christchurch Hospital.
A scene guard has been put in place at the property and inquiries are ongoing into the incident.
Police say no one else is sought by in connection to the incident and the people involved were known to each other.