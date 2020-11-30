TODAY |

Body found three months after man disappeared in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been found near Katikati, in Bay of Plenty, three months after a local man disappeared in the area.

Shaun Donovan. Source: Supplied

Shaun Donovan, 35, was reported missing in August, last seen on August 13.

An extensive search was carried out but it was scaled back around two weeks later.

Today police confirmed a body was found around Wharawhara track, Katikati, at around 5.45pm on Saturday.

The body has yet to be formally identified but it's believed to be Donovan, police say.

His death is being referred to the coroner.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:48
Jacinda Ardern says public bears some responsibility for housing crisis after failed taxation attempts
2
WorkSafe files charges against 13 parties in wake of Whakaari/White Island tragedy
3
Body found three months after man disappeared in Bay of Plenty
4
Consumer NZ releases annual 'awards' for misleading health claims on food products
5
'I can't understand why' — Burglars raid Christmas gifts, food for needy families from Palmerston North church
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:59

'Lame excuse' — Muslim group decries 30-year suppressions in Christchurch terrorist attack investigation
01:00

'This was quite exceptional' - Plimmerton residents clean up after major flooding
08:48

Jacinda Ardern says public bears some responsibility for housing crisis after failed taxation attempts

Consumer NZ releases annual 'awards' for misleading health claims on food products