Body found three months after man disappeared in Bay of Plenty

A body has been found near Katikati, in Bay of Plenty, three months after a local man disappeared in the area.

Shaun Donovan. Source: Supplied

Shaun Donovan, 35, was reported missing in August, last seen on August 13.

An extensive search was carried out but it was scaled back around two weeks later.

Today police confirmed a body was found around Wharawhara track, Katikati, at around 5.45pm on Saturday.

The body has yet to be formally identified but it's believed to be Donovan, police say.