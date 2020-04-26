Body found on remote Waiheke Island beach identified as missing boatie

Police have confirmed a body found on a remote beach on Auckland's Waiheke Island on Monday is that of missing man Ernő Bedő.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Bedő, 73, was reported missing on May 28 after he was last seen on his boat, named Holly, on May 23.

His dinghy was spotted on the east side of Motutapu Island around 9.15am on May 30 by a member of the public, before being recovered by police.

"Police are providing support to his family at this time and we extend our sympathies to them," a police spokesman said.