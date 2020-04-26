Body found on remote Waiheke Island beach

A body has been found on a remote beach on Auckland's Waiheke Island.

Waiheke Island (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police said it was called at 8.20am this morning after the discovery.

Specialist search and rescue staff, in conjunction with Waiheke Police, recovered the body this afternoon.

Police said the matter has been referred to the coroner, with formal identification underway.

"Police have no further comment at this stage."

Police did not say if the body is that of missing Waiheke Island man, Erno Bedo.

Bedo was reported missing on May 28 after he was last seen on his boat named Holly on May 23.

His boat is still moored in Oneroa Bay.