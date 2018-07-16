Body found at popular Auckland beach

A body has been sighted at Auckland's Muriwai Beach this morning.
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the body was seen in the water near Waitea Rd after a member of the public notified them just before 9:30am.
Police said the circumstances of the incident are not yet clear.
St John and local lifesavers supported the recovery.
Police also confirmed this afternoon a person was pulled from the water at Coopers Beach in Northland and are being transported to Kaitaia Hospital. No condition on the person was given.