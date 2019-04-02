TODAY |

Body found on Ponui Island confirmed as Auckland fisherman missing since August

The body found washed up on Ponui/Chamberlins Island, east of Auckland, has been confirmed as the fisherman who went missing in August last year.

Police confirmed the man was 33-year-old John Planas, a Phillipine national who lived in Auckland.

He was reported missing on August 30, 2020, when he didn’t return from kayak fishing off Duder Regional Park.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan said the body was found on a beach at Te Kawau Bay by a member of the public last Saturday around noon.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

