Body found at notorious Omanawa Falls after man goes missing

A body has been found after a man was reported missing at the notorious Omanawa Falls in Bay of Plenty today.

Omanawa Falls Source: TECT Rescue Helicopter

The scenic waterfalls are closed to the public and are only accessible by climbing down a dangerous cliff.

Today police confirmed a man was reported missing at the falls at around 2.30pm.

A body was found just after 4pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Earlier this week, members of the local hapū said they'd be taking time to keep an eye out to keep people away.

Read More Local hapū to watch over dangerous Tauranga waterfall and keep visitors away

Multiple signs warn of the dangers at the falls, as well as fences blocking access.