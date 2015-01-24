TODAY |

Body found at notorious Omanawa Falls after man goes missing

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been found after a man was reported missing at the notorious Omanawa Falls in Bay of Plenty today.

Omanawa Falls Source: TECT Rescue Helicopter

The scenic waterfalls are closed to the public and are only accessible by climbing down a dangerous cliff.

Today police confirmed a man was reported missing at the falls at around 2.30pm.

A body was found just after 4pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Earlier this week, members of the local hapū said they'd be taking time to keep an eye out to keep people away.

Read More
Local hapū to watch over dangerous Tauranga waterfall and keep visitors away

Multiple signs warn of the dangers at the falls, as well as fences blocking access.

The coroner will be investigating the latest death, police say.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body found at notorious Omanawa Falls after man goes missing
2
Motorist left shocked after sinkhole suddenly swallows up part of State Highway in Canterbury
3
Corrections chief executive refutes protesting inmates' claims of inhumane treatment at Waikeria Prison
4
Bloomfield, Hipkins front after announcing pre-departure testing for returnees from UK, US
5
US court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed before Biden takes office
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:18

'Reckless criminal acts' - Waikeria Prison protestors surrender after six-day standoff, Kelvin Davis speaks
01:37

Six cases at NZ border have had new Covid-19 variant, 19 cases in total in the past three days

Bloomfield, Hipkins front after announcing pre-departure testing for returnees from UK, US

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waikato