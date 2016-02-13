 

Body found on a Napier beach

A body has washed ashore at a Napier beach but police cannot yet say if it is that of a French tourist who went missing in the area more than a week ago.

Police emergency scene

Police emergency scene

Source: 1 NEWS

A member of the public reported finding the body at Awatoto yesterday evening, police said in a statement.

Police would not speculate on who it was and the body was yet to be formally identified.

Police have recently been appealing for information on missing French tourist Pierre Paludet.

The 32-year-old was last seen at Haumoana Reserve, a few kilometres to the south, on January 12.

