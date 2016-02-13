Body found on a Napier beach

A body has washed ashore at a Napier beach but police cannot yet say if it is that of a French tourist who went missing in the area more than a week ago.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

A member of the public reported finding the body at Awatoto yesterday evening, police said in a statement.

Police would not speculate on who it was and the body was yet to be formally identified.

Police have recently been appealing for information on missing French tourist Pierre Paludet.