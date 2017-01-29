Body found in West Auckland forest confirmed as missing North Shore woman

Source:NZN
Police have confirmed the body found in Woodhill Forest at Muriwai this week was that of missing woman Carissa Avison.
Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.
Source: Supplied
The 21-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane in Auckland Central on the morning of January 26 and was given a ride to Muriwai, on Auckland's west coast.
There had been a search for her and then a member of the public found the body on Wednesday night.
Today police said the body had been formally identified and the matter has been referred to the coroner.
