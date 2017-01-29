Body found in West Auckland forest confirmed as missing North Shore woman

Police have confirmed the body found in Woodhill Forest at Muriwai this week was that of missing woman Carissa Avison.

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

The 21-year-old was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane in Auckland Central on the morning of January 26 and was given a ride to Muriwai, on Auckland's west coast.

There had been a search for her and then a member of the public found the body on Wednesday night.