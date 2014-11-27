 

Body found in water at Waihi Beach

A body has been found in the water at a popular Bay of Plenty beach this afternoon.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called at 2.20pm to reports that a body was in the water near Homunga Rocks at Waihi Beach.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS inquiries are underway to identify the person and contact the next of kin.

It's the second time a body has been found at Waihi Beach since November last year.

Today's incident at Waihi Beach brings this year’s toll for water-related deaths to 20.

