 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Body found in ute in Waikato lake confirmed as that of missing woman Kim Richmond

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

The body found in the ute recovered from a Waikato lake is that of missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Source: NZ Police

Police say indentification was confirmed late yesterday.

The Police National Dive Squad located the vehicle, a 2014 silver Ford Ranger ute, in Lake Arapuni on Wednesday.

Ms Richmond left her Arohena farm, west of Tokoroa, in the ute on July 31, 2016, and was not seen since.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Two bank cards and a farm card belonging to her were discovered near State Highway 46, south of Lake Taupo, several months after her disappearance.

Work will commence to confirm cause of death, says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.

"The investigation team will continue to make inquiries in relation to Ms Richmond's disappearance," he says.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:10
2
Dashcam footage shows the moment the top of the truck hits the overpass, sending dust and debris flying.

'He's not going to clear that' - incredible footage of truck smashing into freeway overpass in Australia

3
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Body found in ute in Waikato lake confirmed as that of missing woman Kim Richmond

00:16
4
The All Blacks coach has suggested that Warren Gatland is calling in the cavalry ahead of the Test series.

Welsh quartet brought in to bolster Lions side with Steve Hansen guessing more are to come

00:15
5
Seven US Navy crew members are reportedly missing and one injured following the collision off the coast of Japan.

Video: US Navy vessel left mangled after collision with ship off Japan


00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ