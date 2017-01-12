Body found in ute in Waikato lake confirmed as that of missing woman Kim Richmond

The body found in the ute recovered from a Waikato lake is that of missing Arohena woman Kim Richmond.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond Source: NZ Police

Police say indentification was confirmed late yesterday.

The Police National Dive Squad located the vehicle, a 2014 silver Ford Ranger ute, in Lake Arapuni on Wednesday.

Ms Richmond left her Arohena farm, west of Tokoroa, in the ute on July 31, 2016, and was not seen since.

Two bank cards and a farm card belonging to her were discovered near State Highway 46, south of Lake Taupo, several months after her disappearance.

Work will commence to confirm cause of death, says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.