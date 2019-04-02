Body found in stolen van in Raglan after 'serious incident'

A man's body has been found in a stolen van in Waikato early this morning.

Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

Police then located a stolen van on Gordonton Road and found a body of a man inside.

Inspector Graham Pitkethley, of Waikato Police, said police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle this morning or have any information that can assist us.

Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning, Mr Pitkethley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.