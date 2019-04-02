TODAY |

Body found in stolen van in Raglan after 'serious incident'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

A man's body has been found in a stolen van in Waikato early this morning.

Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

Police then located a stolen van on Gordonton Road and found a body of a man inside.

Inspector Graham Pitkethley, of Waikato Police, said police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle this morning or have any information that can assist us. 

Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning, Mr Pitkethley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Police are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances, as well as working to inform the next of kin.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Visit to Ihumātao 'could detract from the process' of finding a solution, Ardern says
3
The Ural Airlines A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven as it took off from Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport.
Pilot hailed a hero after safely crash landing passenger jet in cornfield
4
Jacinda Ardern brushes off ‘shove a sock down her throat’ comments from Aussie broadcaster
Ardern says she won't give Alan Jones' 'sock down throat' comments 'the light of day'
5
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Taranaki teen crowned Miss Teenager Universe Oceania 2019 in Guatemala
01:31

Visit to Ihumātao 'could detract from the process' of finding a solution, Ardern says

00:23
Nations at the Pacific Islands Forum eventually agreed on a statement and communique.

Smaller Pacific nations' hopes of full endorsement of declaration on climate change dashed
Christine Stevenson says the letter should not have been able to be sent.

White supremacist sent letter containing extremist views from Christchurch Men's Prison, Corrections confirms