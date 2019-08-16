TODAY |

Body found in stolen campervan in Waikato after 'serious incident' in Raglan

A man's body has been found in a stolen campervan in Waikato early this morning.

Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

Police then located a stolen rental campervan some kilometres away on Puke Rd at Gordonton, north east of Hamilton, and found a body of a man inside.

Inspector Graham Pitkethley, of Waikato Police, said police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle this morning or have any information that can assist us. 

Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning, Mr Pitkethley said.

Stacey Davis from Apollo Rentals told 1 NEWS she was "aware of the incident involving one of our campers."

Based in Brisbane, she said the company was cooperating with authorities in New Zealand.

"Our thoughts are with families at this time," she said, adding she couldn't comment further while the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Police are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances, as well as working to inform the next of kin.

Police are investigating a “serious incident” in the early hours of August 16 involving a stolen campervan. Source: 1 NEWS
