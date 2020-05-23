Body found in search for woman missing near Auckland's Hunua Falls for more than two weeks

A body has been found in the search for a woman missing in Auckland's Hunua Ranges for more than two weeks.
Police are making inquiries after a woman's body was found by a member of the public near Falls Road, in Hunua, at around 3pm yesterday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said today in a statement.
While the formal identification process is still underway, police believe it is the body of missing woman Elicia Hughes-Sutherland.
The 25-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, May 19.
Her vehicle – a grey Mazda Demio – was located in the carpark.
Search teams have been conducting searches in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys, and Wairoa Reservoir areas.
Police have spoken with Ms Hughes-Sutherland family, and are offering them support, Ms Gillespie said..
Police are conducting further enquiries as to the circumstances into the incident.