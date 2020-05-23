TODAY |

Body found in search for woman missing near Auckland's Hunua Falls for more than two weeks

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been found in the search for a woman missing in Auckland's Hunua Ranges for more than two weeks.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland. Source: NZ Police

Police are making inquiries after a woman's body was found by a member of the public near Falls Road, in Hunua, at around 3pm yesterday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said today in a statement.

While the formal identification process is still underway, police believe it is the body of missing woman Elicia Hughes-Sutherland.

read more
Search continues for woman who went missing in Hunua Ranges more than a week ago

The 25-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, May 19. 

Her vehicle – a grey Mazda Demio – was located in the carpark.

Search teams have been conducting searches in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys, and Wairoa Reservoir areas.

Police have spoken with Ms Hughes-Sutherland family, and are offering them support, Ms Gillespie said..

Police are conducting further enquiries as to the circumstances into the incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three dead after vehicle plunges into farm pond in Raetihi
2
No new Covid-19 cases on the eve of Cabinet considering a move to Level 1
3
Two New York police officers charged with assault after shoving protestor, 75, in George Floyd demonstration
4
Body found in search for woman missing near Auckland's Hunua Falls for more than two weeks
5
Peace group says Government should have bought Air NZ planes instead of $1.5b Hercules
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

Snowfall and ice warnings for South Island after chilly night

Homicide inquiry launched after man fatally stabbed in Northland

Person dies following single-car crash on Canterbury's State Highway 75

Arthur Taylor recalled to Rimutaka Prison, source says