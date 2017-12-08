Body found in search for woman missing at Hawke's Bay river mouth

Police have this morning found a body while searching for a woman who is thought to have drowned at Haumoana last night while trying to save two young children.

Source: 1 NEWS

Volunteers from the Fire Service, Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter, Coastguard and Surf Lifesaving clubs assisted in searching last night, but found nothing.

This search resumed this morning and police said a body was found about 6.35am.

The identity has not been confirmed.