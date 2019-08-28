TODAY |

Body found in search for tramper missing after Hawke's Bay attempted river crossing

The body of a tramper who got into trouble yesterday while trying to cross the Makaroro River, in southern Hawke's Bay, has been found.

Ruahine Forest Park Source: istock.com

The tramper was trying to cross the river at the bottom of the Gold Creek Ridge track, near Ruahine Forest Park, yesterday afternoon.

High river levels and bad weather conditions meant the search had to be delayed until today.

Police have confirmed his body was found this morning with the assistance of a Fire and Emergency NZ drone.

LandSAR volunteers and Hawke's Bay surf life savers also helped with the search.

