Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

A body has been found in the search of a rural Canterbury property where a serious assault had occurred.

Christchurch police launched the homicide investigation on Thursday morning after they were informed a man's body had been found at a Woodend address.

Police had found evidence of a very serious assault, but had not been able to locate the body at the Jelfs Road property until today.

Police say they have serious concerns for the wellbeing of a man named Oliver Johnston.

Police ask if anyone knows any details of Mr Johnston's whereabouts since last weekend or has any information about the assault to get in contact with police immediately.

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed and next of kin have been notified.

The coroner has been advised.


