Body found in search for Raymond Horn, missing from Invercargill rest home for over a month

A body of has been found in the search for Raymond Horn, who has been missing for over a month in Invercargill.

The body was found in a wooded area on Bill Richardson Drive this afternoon.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the deceased to be 68-year-old Raymond Horn.



Horn went missing from Walmsley House, in central Invercargill, on February 15.

Police had previously released CCTV footage showing Horn walking in Queens Park on the morning of February 15, between approximately 10.20am and 11am.



Police released further footage last week from the location from later that day, showing two people walking through the park’s playground.