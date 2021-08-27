TODAY |

Body found in search for missing Waikato woman

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been found in the search for a Waikato woman missing since yesterday.

Julie Guest. Source: New Zealand Police

Police searching the Waikato River today for missing Leamington woman, Julie Guest, located a body this afternoon.

"While a formal identification is yet to take place, we believe it to be Mrs Guest," Sergeant Sean Keeley said.

The 79-year-old's family have been advised.

Police will continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their finding in due course.

