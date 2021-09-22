TODAY |

Body found in search for missing Mt Albert woman

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have located a body, they believe to be Lena Harrap, who went missing while out on a walk from her Mt Albert home on Wednesday morning. 

Lena Harrap, 28, was last seen leaving to go for a walk from her home in Mt Albert on Wednesday. Source: Supplied

While a formal identification process is yet to take place, Inspector Jason Homan confirmed to 1News that it is believed to be Harrap. 

The 28-year-old was last seen around 6am when she departed on her walk but was reported missing around 1pm by her family when she didn't return.

"Police have been in the process of notifying next of kin and will be supporting the family through Victim Support," Inspector Homan said. 

"Police are making enquiries to establish what exactly has happened and a post mortem is due to be completed tomorrow." 

An investigation into the circumstances of Harrap's death are ongoing, with a significant police presence in Owairaka Doman in relation to the incident. 

