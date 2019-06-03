TODAY |

Body found in search for missing man in Tararua Ranges

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington

A body has been found in the area where teams have been searching for a man missing in the Tararua Ranges for 11 days. 

Wellington man Darren Myers, 49, set off last Tuesday for a hike from Levin to Masterton and was expected to arrive home to Karori on Saturday.

Police say the body was located through an aerial search conducted this morning, police said. Search and rescue teams are en route to the site. 

It's expected to take some time for the searchers to reach the location, they said. 

 

Searchers about to board a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter in the search for a man missing following a tramping trip in the Tararua Ranges. Source: New Zealand Defence Force
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pets to be allowed on commuter trains in Auckland from Sunday
2
Animal welfare group concerned about inhumanely-bred puppies being sold on social media
3
Ten-year-old boy dead after being hit by truck in Whangārei
4
Body found in search for missing man in Tararua Ranges
5
The arrival of the bulk discount retailer could shake up the supermarket industry.
Bulk discount retailer Costco to open $90 million site in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
MMR vaccine (file picture).

Auckland children should now be vaccinated against measles at 12 months, authorities advise
05:35
Ron Mark joined Breakfast to discuss how a new fleet of Hercules aircraft will be utilised.

Climate change disasters pivotal to Government's thinking around $1 billion-plus acquisition of Hercules fleet
Kristi James with her partner and son Makai

Wanaka midwife says DHB 'misinformed' about town's birthing facilities, after baby Makai born in office

Animal welfare group concerned about inhumanely-bred puppies being sold on social media