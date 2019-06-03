Body found in search for missing man in Tararua Ranges

A body has been found in the area where teams have been searching for a man missing in the Tararua Ranges for 11 days.



Wellington man Darren Myers, 49, set off last Tuesday for a hike from Levin to Masterton and was expected to arrive home to Karori on Saturday.



Police say the body was located through an aerial search conducted this morning, police said. Search and rescue teams are en route to the site.



It's expected to take some time for the searchers to reach the location, they said.



