 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

share

Source:

NZN

A body has been found in Hamilton and is likely to be that of missing elderly man Raymond Stirling.

Police (file picture).

Police generic

Source: 1 NEWS

The body was discovered in the suburb of Rototuna yesterday afternoon but police say it is too early to confirm it is the missing 84-year-old.

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Stirling has not been seen since January 15 and an extensive search for him was called off on January 26.

Police said a further update would be provided once a post mortem has been carried out and he has been properly identified. The matter will now be referred to the coroner.

A local Facebook page set up to help find Mr Stirling posted last night they were cancelling the search and further information would be released today.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police (file picture).

Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

01:32
2
The Prime Minister was popular among the thousands of spectators on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first prime minister to walk in a Pride Parade

00:42
3
With her partner Peter Nunnes by her side the Green MP announced she was expecting her first child.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages


00:39
4
Despite a couple of other duos coming up, one pair were a clear favourite amongst the team's senior members.

Video: 'They're just stuck at the hip!' Warriors stars reveal biggest 'bromance' in team

5
A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

00:42
With her partner Peter Nunnes by her side the Green MP announced she was expecting her first child.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

01:33
Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

Civil Defence says people should plan now for the cyclone's impact.

00:30
Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.

Trio of suicide bombers kill 20 at crowded market in Nigeria

Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 