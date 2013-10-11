Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

A body has been found in Hamilton and is likely to be that of missing elderly man Raymond Stirling.

The body was discovered in the suburb of Rototuna yesterday afternoon but police say it is too early to confirm it is the missing 84-year-old.

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Stirling has not been seen since January 15 and an extensive search for him was called off on January 26.

Police said a further update would be provided once a post mortem has been carried out and he has been properly identified. The matter will now be referred to the coroner.