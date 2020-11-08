Body found in search for missing Feilding man

A body has been found by police in an area of the Ruahine Forest Park which police believe to be missing Feilding man, Rehum Prior.

Rehum Prior has been missing since November 1. Source: Supplied

Prior has been missing for over a month and was last seen on Sunday, November 1.

Police say the body was found near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge.

Formal identification is yet to be completed, but police believe the body does belong to the 20-year-old.

His car was found near the area in the week following his disappearance.

Police have offered their sympathies to friends and whānau of Prior.