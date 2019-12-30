Body found in search for man missing since weekend, after falling off jet ski in Waikato River

A body has been found in the search for a man who failed to resurface after reportedly falling off a jet ski in the Waikato River over the weekend.

Jet-ski file image. Source: istock.com

Police received reports of a water incident where a rider failed to resurface just before 8pm near Frost Road, north of Onewhero, on Saturday.

A body was located shortly after 2pm today, police say.

Police have been supporting the family and a blessing and karakia was held at the site by local Kaumātua today.

Police say their thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the man’s family, who have requested privacy at this time.