A body has been found in the search for a man missing after a boat overturned in a Gisborne river last night.

The body was located at about midday today, around nine kilometres from where the boat overturned three kilometres south of the Awatere River mouth, in Tikitiki, police said.

Two people were in the boat at the time of the incident. One person made it to shore to raise the alarm.