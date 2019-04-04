TODAY |

Body found in Rotorua mountain bike park

Police have confirmed Whakarewarewa Red Woods Mountain Bike Park, off Nursery Road in Rotorua, as the location of the body discovered this morning.

An employee at the park told 1 NEWS the owner called them and said there was a rumour a body had been found.

The cause of death, and whether it is related to the bike park, is unknown at this time.

The employee said a first response vehicle has been deployed.

When contacted, the driver of the first response vehicle was unable to comment.

Police were called to the site at 10am.

More to come.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.
Emergency services have been deployed. Source: 1 NEWS
