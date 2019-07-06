Body found in Porirua stream 'not being treated as suspicious' - say police

The discovery of a man's body in a Porirua stream this morning is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Police were called to Bothamley Park, near Champion Street, just before 8am after the body was found in a stream near Cannons Creek.

Champion Street, between Mepham Place and Windley Street, was closed and cordons were put in place in parts of Bothamley Park but those has since been lifted.

The body has been removed from the scene.

Police say they're providing support for the man's family and the death has been referred to the Coroner.