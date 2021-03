Police are making inquiries after a body was found in a pond on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

Pond near Hugh Green Drive in Pinehill, North Shore, where a body was found. Source: 1 NEWS

Officers were called shortly after 11.45am after a person’s body was found in the pond near Hugh Green Drive in Pinehill.

“Police are making a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances around the death,” a spokesperson said.