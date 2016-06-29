TODAY |

Body found in Piha believed to be that of missing woman

A body, believed to be that of a woman who went missing yesterday, has been found at White's Beach near Piha.

The 31-year-old woman had been out fishing with her husband in the area yesterday evening.

Waitemata West acting area commander inspector Stefan Sagar said while formal identification still needs to take place, but police believe the body is that of the missing woman.

"Support is being provided to her husband at this difficult time and our thoughts are with him and their wider family," Mr Sagar said.

The woman's next-of-kin are still to be notified and police have not yet released the woman's name.

Aerial view of Piha Beach on Auckland's West Coast. Source: istock.com
