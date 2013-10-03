 

Body found in Motueka estuary identified as 50-year-old man

A body found in Motueka estuary, in the Tasman District, yesterday has been identified as a 50-year-old man.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police released a statement this afternoon revealing they knew the identity of the man but have not yet released his name because they are in the process of informing his family.

Police were called to the scene at Motueka estuary yesterday at 5pm.

They said the body they found appeared to have been there for some time.

"At this stage the man's death is not considered suspicious, although there are some aspects which are currently unexplained," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston said.

"A post mortem will take place tomorrow, and we expect to be able to provide an update once we have reviewed the post mortem findings."
 

