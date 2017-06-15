 

Body found in missing woman's car in renewed lake search

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Body found in car belonging to missing mother Kim Richmond

All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

All Blacks legend Mealamu was at today's All Blacks training session to catch up with his old team-mates.

'Your jersey and shorts are in there' - Jerome Kaino offers Keven Mealamu his boots for All Blacks training

Two dead, one injured in three separate workplace accidents

It has been 24 hours after the high rise social housing building in London went up in flames, with many residents still unaccounted for.

Death toll in devastating London apartment fire expected to rise as residents demand answers

The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor apartment inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. It's not known if she was among the survivors.

Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.


London is in shock after the horrifying blaze at a west London apartment block.

'I don't see how they could have got out' - death toll in Grenfell Tower blaze expected to rise

Privacy lawyer Kathryn Dalziel discusses a move by an Auckland school to warn parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Should parents be banned from posting photos of other children on social media?

An Auckland school has asked parents not to post photos of other children taken at school events without permission.

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen for action to be taken.

Green MP wants to make it easier for schools to get speed limits lowered outside their gate

Gareth Hughes says schools shouldn't have to wait for an accident to happen.


 
