Body found in Lake Wakatipu

A body has been found in Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown nearly a week after Bluff man Matthew Charles Duncan went missing.

The formal identification of the body is to be completed, but police believe it is the body of the missing 46-year-old.

Mr Duncan was the sole was the sole passenger aboard cabin boat Sundance 2, which set out onto the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club around 9.30am on June 30.

Police divers alongside the navy had been searching for Mr Duncan since last Sunday.