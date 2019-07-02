TODAY |

Body found in Lake Wakatipu

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

A body has been found in Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown nearly a week after Bluff man Matthew Charles Duncan went missing.

The formal identification of the body is to be completed, but police believe it is the body of the missing 46-year-old.

Mr Duncan was the sole was the sole passenger aboard cabin boat Sundance 2, which set out onto the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club around 9.30am on June 30.

Police divers alongside the navy had been searching for Mr Duncan since last Sunday.

The death has be referred to the Coroner.

Matthew Charles Duncan, 46, was last seen in his boat on Lake Wakatipu on June 30. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sam Whitelock lifts the Super Rugby trophy
Crusaders win third straight Super Rugby title with victory over Jaguares
2
Organisers tried to shut down outgoing Miss Heilala Queen during her final address.
Scenes of chaos at Tonga’s national beauty pageant as organisers try to shut down student's speech
3
The Australian surgeons have done this by rewiring the nerves inside their patients’ bodies.
Surgeons successfully restore movement in hands, elbow of paralysis patients
4
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
5
Millions of people were already on edge after yesterday’s powerful 6.4 quake.
Southern California reels from magnitude 7.1 quake
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58
This comes after a shortage saw medical professionals rationing the vaccination.

Thousands more doses of the flu jab are on the way
00:15
There were a number of historical inaccuracies in President Trump's speech.

Donald Trump blames teleprompter failure for Independence Day speech blunder

App developed for learner drivers to help pass restricted test

Dozens of insulation complaints received since new rental properties law issued last week