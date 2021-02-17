Body found in Invercargill confirmed as elderly dementia sufferer Raymond Horn

The body found in a wooded area in Invercargill on Friday has been confirmed as 68-year-old dementia sufferer Raymond Horn, who had been missing since February 15.

Raymond Horn. Source: Supplied

Horn’s body was found near Bill Richardson Drive, with a post-mortem confirming it was the 68-year-old, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

