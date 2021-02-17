TODAY |

Body found in Invercargill confirmed as elderly dementia sufferer Raymond Horn

Source:  1 NEWS

The body found in a wooded area in Invercargill on Friday has been confirmed as 68-year-old dementia sufferer Raymond Horn, who had been missing since February 15.

Raymond Horn. Source: Supplied

Horn’s body was found near Bill Richardson Drive, with a post-mortem confirming it was the 68-year-old, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

“Hundreds of hours were dedicated to trying to find Raymond and I'd like to thank both the police staff, Search and Rescue volunteers and concerned members of the community who helped look for him,” McCloy said.

