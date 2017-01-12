Body found in car belonging to missing mother Kim Richmond

A body has been found inside a car belonging to missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond.

Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond Source: NZ Police

The car was pulled from Lake Arapuni today.

Richmond, a mother of three from Arohena, has been missing since July 31 2016.

"The vehicle recovered is the 2014 silver Ford Ranger ute that Ms Richmond was believed to be driving prior to her disappearance on 31 July 2016," Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.